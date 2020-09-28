Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fresh Anker deals from $11: Smart Lock Touch $160, USB-C/Lightning cables, more

9to5Toys Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
A new selection of Anker deals at Amazon this morning is headlined by the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for *$159.99* when promo code *PREPD15999* is applied during checkout. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $250, today’s deal marks the best offer we’ve tracked to date and $30 under our previous mention. eufy’s Security Smart Lock Touch delivers an all-in-one solution to bring your front door into the 21st century. Aside from its sleek design, notable features here include a myriad of ways to unlock your door, including fingerprint, touchscreen 4-digit codes, via the app, or even a physical key. It’s safe to say that eufy checked all the boxes here. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more Anker deals down below.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A baby with bones so brittle a sneeze can break her back stands up on her own two feet for the very first time [Video]

A baby with bones so brittle a sneeze can break her back stands up on her own two feet for the very first time

This footage shows the magical moment a baby with bones so brittle a sneeze can break her back stands up on her own two feet for the very first time.Little Mya Honca was born with a rare incurable..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
World premiere of the new Volkswagen Tiguan - Interior Design [Video]

World premiere of the new Volkswagen Tiguan - Interior Design

In 2019, the VW Tiguan was the most successful model for both the Volkswagen brand and Volkswagen Group, with more than 910,000 units produced. Over its lifetime, more than six million have been..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:10Published
Keep track of your luggage the smart way with this travel lock [Video]

Keep track of your luggage the smart way with this travel lock

You won’t ever lose your luggage again with this smart travel lock! Get yours here: https://fave.co/2D6mgFZOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love...

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:48Published

Tweets about this