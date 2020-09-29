Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Smartphone Accessories: Lecone MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $4 (50% off), more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
LeconeDirect (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for* $3.99 Prime shipped* when code *DP735R6B* has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $8 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and marks a new all-time low. This braided nylon Lightning cable sports a more durable design than your average cord and lets you take advantage of USB-C PD charging speeds. So whether you’re looking for a spare for the home office or to add to your everyday carry, this rugged cable is hard to overlook, especially at the price. Rated 4/5 stars from over 130 customers.

-More smartphone accessories:-

· Amazon’s latest Echo speakers get pre-order discounts with up to 20% off
· TCL Sport True Wireless Earbuds: *$75* (Reg. $100) | Amazon

· w/ on-page coupon

· iPhone 11 Pro Max Screen Protectors:* $6* (Reg. $9) | Amazon
· Aukey 26800mAh USB-C PD Power Bank: *$56* (Reg. $80) | Amazon

· w/ code* H36B3QN9*

· Jabra’s ANC-equipped Elite 85h Headphones hit *$200* ($50 off), more from* $80*
· MFi Lightning Cable 4-Pack:* $7* (Reg. $26) | Amazon

· w/ code *72EF72EF*

· Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock expands your Alexa setup for* $171.50* (25% off)
· TCL True Wireless Earbuds: *$50* (Reg. $80) | Amazon

· w/ on-page coupon

-Deals still live from yesterday:-

· Fresh Anker deals from *$11*: Smart Lock Touch *$160*, USB-C/Lightning cables, more
· iPhone 11 Case w/ Screen Protector: *$4* (Reg. $10) | Amazon
· Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3 ANC Earbuds return to *$178* ($50 off), more from *$148*
· AUKEY Omnia 90W 3-Port PD Charger: *$40* (Reg. $50) | Amazon

· w/ code *W6MHMVM2*

· AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds: *$21* (Reg. $30) | Amazon

· w/ on-page coupon

· Bring Skagen’s Wear OS Falster 2 Smartwatch to your wrist for* $99* (Save 23%)

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pandemic Drives Millions Of Americans To Cut The Cable TV Cord [Video]

Pandemic Drives Millions Of Americans To Cut The Cable TV Cord

Even though the pandemic is keeping people home more than ever, the traditional pay TV industry is still taking a major hit. According to Business Insider, cable, satellite, and telecom TV providers..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
Terrifying moment fallen power cable hits motorcycle rider and passenger [Video]

Terrifying moment fallen power cable hits motorcycle rider and passenger

A power cable snapped after a storm and struck a motorcycle rider and his passenger - engulfing them in flames. Teacher Piyaphan Phadawan, 25, was riding home with his student Sritawat Sisan, 15, in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:09Published

Tweets about this