|
Smartphone Accessories: Lecone MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $4 (50% off), more
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
LeconeDirect (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for* $3.99 Prime shipped* when code *DP735R6B* has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $8 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and marks a new all-time low. This braided nylon Lightning cable sports a more durable design than your average cord and lets you take advantage of USB-C PD charging speeds. So whether you’re looking for a spare for the home office or to add to your everyday carry, this rugged cable is hard to overlook, especially at the price. Rated 4/5 stars from over 130 customers.
-More smartphone accessories:-
· Amazon’s latest Echo speakers get pre-order discounts with up to 20% off
· TCL Sport True Wireless Earbuds: *$75* (Reg. $100) | Amazon
· w/ on-page coupon
· iPhone 11 Pro Max Screen Protectors:* $6* (Reg. $9) | Amazon
· Aukey 26800mAh USB-C PD Power Bank: *$56* (Reg. $80) | Amazon
· w/ code* H36B3QN9*
· Jabra’s ANC-equipped Elite 85h Headphones hit *$200* ($50 off), more from* $80*
· MFi Lightning Cable 4-Pack:* $7* (Reg. $26) | Amazon
· w/ code *72EF72EF*
· Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock expands your Alexa setup for* $171.50* (25% off)
· TCL True Wireless Earbuds: *$50* (Reg. $80) | Amazon
· w/ on-page coupon
-Deals still live from yesterday:-
· Fresh Anker deals from *$11*: Smart Lock Touch *$160*, USB-C/Lightning cables, more
· iPhone 11 Case w/ Screen Protector: *$4* (Reg. $10) | Amazon
· Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3 ANC Earbuds return to *$178* ($50 off), more from *$148*
· AUKEY Omnia 90W 3-Port PD Charger: *$40* (Reg. $50) | Amazon
· w/ code *W6MHMVM2*
· AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds: *$21* (Reg. $30) | Amazon
· w/ on-page coupon
· Bring Skagen’s Wear OS Falster 2 Smartwatch to your wrist for* $99* (Save 23%)
more…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this