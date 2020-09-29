Smartphone Accessories: Lecone MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $4 (50% off), more Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

LeconeDirect (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for* $3.99 Prime shipped* when code *DP735R6B* has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $8 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings and marks a new all-time low. This braided nylon Lightning cable sports a more durable design than your average cord and lets you take advantage of USB-C PD charging speeds. So whether you’re looking for a spare for the home office or to add to your everyday carry, this rugged cable is hard to overlook, especially at the price. Rated 4/5 stars from over 130 customers.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Amazon’s latest Echo speakers get pre-order discounts with up to 20% off

· TCL Sport True Wireless Earbuds: *$75* (Reg. $100) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



· iPhone 11 Pro Max Screen Protectors:* $6* (Reg. $9) | Amazon

· Aukey 26800mAh USB-C PD Power Bank: *$56* (Reg. $80) | Amazon



· w/ code* H36B3QN9*



· Jabra’s ANC-equipped Elite 85h Headphones hit *$200* ($50 off), more from* $80*

· MFi Lightning Cable 4-Pack:* $7* (Reg. $26) | Amazon



· w/ code *72EF72EF*



· Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock expands your Alexa setup for* $171.50* (25% off)

· TCL True Wireless Earbuds: *$50* (Reg. $80) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· Fresh Anker deals from *$11*: Smart Lock Touch *$160*, USB-C/Lightning cables, more

· iPhone 11 Case w/ Screen Protector: *$4* (Reg. $10) | Amazon

· Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3 ANC Earbuds return to *$178* ($50 off), more from *$148*

· AUKEY Omnia 90W 3-Port PD Charger: *$40* (Reg. $50) | Amazon



· w/ code *W6MHMVM2*



· AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds: *$21* (Reg. $30) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon



· Bring Skagen’s Wear OS Falster 2 Smartwatch to your wrist for* $99* (Save 23%)



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pandemic Drives Millions Of Americans To Cut The Cable TV Cord



Even though the pandemic is keeping people home more than ever, the traditional pay TV industry is still taking a major hit. According to Business Insider, cable, satellite, and telecom TV providers.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published 6 days ago Terrifying moment fallen power cable hits motorcycle rider and passenger



A power cable snapped after a storm and struck a motorcycle rider and his passenger - engulfing them in flames. Teacher Piyaphan Phadawan, 25, was riding home with his student Sritawat Sisan, 15, in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:09 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this

