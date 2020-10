Tech giants are ignoring questions over the legality of their EU-US data transfers Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A survey of responses from more than 30 companies to questions about how they’re approaching EU-US data transfers in the wake of a landmark ruling (aka Schrems II) by Europe’s top court in July, which struck down the flagship Privacy Shield over US surveillance overreach, suggests most are doing the equivalent of burying their head […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this