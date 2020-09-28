Tory Burch boots, handbags, more up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

For 48-hours only, Nordstrom Rack’s Tory Burch Private Sale takes *up to 75% off* select styles of shoes, handbags, and clothing. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. If you’re looking for a classic pair of shoes you can wear year-round the Lowell Leather Ballet Flats are a great choice. Originally priced at $250, however during the sale you can find them for *$150* and in several color options. The large logo on the toe is sure to elevate any look and the slip-on design makes it a breeze to head out the door. These flats are also cushioned for added comfort and they’re extremely versatile. You can easily wear them with dresses, skirts, leggings, or jeans for this fall. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Tory Burch.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

