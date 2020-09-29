|
Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Teams, and more are experiencing an outage
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Some Microsoft services, including Outlook, Office 365, and Microsoft Teams, are currently experiencing an outage, according to Microsoft’s Office status page. “Users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” a notice on the page reads.
The company first acknowledged issues at 5:44PM ET via the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account, and said it had rolled back a change thought to be the cause of the issue at 6:36PM ET. But just 13 minutes later, the company tweeted again to say that it was “not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change.”
We're not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. We're working to evaluate additional mitigation...
