Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Teams, and more are experiencing an outage

The Verge Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Teams, and more are experiencing an outageIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Some Microsoft services, including Outlook, Office 365, and Microsoft Teams, are currently experiencing an outage, according to Microsoft’s Office status page. “Users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” a notice on the page reads.

The company first acknowledged issues at 5:44PM ET via the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account, and said it had rolled back a change thought to be the cause of the issue at 6:36PM ET. But just 13 minutes later, the company tweeted again to say that it was “not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change.”



We're not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. We're working to evaluate additional mitigation...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

A week with the Xbox Series X: load times, game performance, and more

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

An early look at Microsoft’s next-gen console
The Verge
Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Teases Future Games From Bethesda [Video]

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Teases Future Games From Bethesda

The gaming studio was acquired by Microsoft as part of its $7.5 billion ZeniMax buyout.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Microsoft had a secret Windows XP theme that made it look like a Mac

 Microsoft created a secret Windows XP theme that made the operating system look more like a Mac. A recent Windows XP source code leak has revealed Microsoft’s..
The Verge

Microsoft’s new Xbox app will let you stream Xbox One games to your iPhone

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Microsoft is about to release a big Xbox app update for iOS that includes the ability to stream Xbox One games to an..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft buys Bethesda/ZeniMax in stunning $7.5 billion deal [Video]

Microsoft buys Bethesda/ZeniMax in stunning $7.5 billion deal

Microsoft announced that it has purchased ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion.Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox at Microsoft, revealed the news in a post on the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published
What Did Microsoft Retrieve From 117 Feet Deep In The Sea? [Video]

What Did Microsoft Retrieve From 117 Feet Deep In The Sea?

This is the scene as Microsoft retrieved. The project Natick Northern Isles datacenter from the seafloor off Scotland’s Orkney Islands. The center had been lowered 117 feet deep in spring 2018. For..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok [Video]

Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok

Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok CNBC reports that the deal between TikTok and Microsoft could be completed within three weeks, well ahead of the Sept. 15 deadline...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft Launcher for Android Gets New Update with Icon Improvements

Microsoft Launcher for Android Gets New Update with Icon Improvements Microsoft keeps working on refining the experience with its Android launcher, and this is something that makes total sense given the app is installed on the...
Softpedia Also reported by •MacNewsWorldWebProNewsHinduMacRumours.com

Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Teams, and more are experiencing an outage

Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Teams, and more are experiencing an outage Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Some Microsoft services, including Outlook, Office 365, and Microsoft Teams, are currently experiencing an outage,...
The Verge Also reported by •MacNewsWorldSoftpediaWebProNewsHinduMacRumours.com

Apple Patents a MacBook That Looks a Lot Like Microsoft’s Surface Book

Apple Patents a MacBook That Looks a Lot Like Microsoft’s Surface Book Apple once said that the MacBook would always stick with a traditional laptop design, downplaying Microsoft’s push for 2-in-1 devices and products whose...
Softpedia


Tweets about this