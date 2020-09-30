Canadian Google Store briefly listed Chromecast with Google TV offer that bundles free Netflix
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () We are less than 24 hours away from Launch Night In and have already seen some last minute leaks. The latest comes from the Canadian Google Store, which this evening briefly revealed how Chromecast with Google TV buyers in that country will get six months of free Netflix.
Tech giant Google's video chat platform Google Meet has announced that after September 30, free versions of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes. A Google spokesperson told The Verge in an email, "We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced...
Paytm mobile application did a comeback on Google Play Store for download, hours after it was removed for "policy violations" by the US company. The Indian company took to Twitter to announce the news...