Canadian Google Store briefly listed Chromecast with Google TV offer that bundles free Netflix

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Paytm returns on Google Play hours after being removed



Paytm mobile application did a comeback on Google Play Store for download, hours after it was removed for "policy violations" by the US company. The Indian company took to Twitter to announce the news... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published 3 weeks ago Paytm removed by Google on Google play store, says 'won't allow gambling apps' | Oneindia News



In a sudden move, Google on Friday removed the Paytm app from Google Play store. The Paytm app is not visible on being searched on Google Play Store. Google has said that it won’t endorse any.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:14 Published 3 weeks ago Boy who learned to code during lockdown creates hit video game



Thirteen-year-old Ningthoujam Baldeep Singh found himself stuck at home during India's recent COVID-19 lockdown and decided to use the free time to learn to write code. With help from YouTube, the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 06:07 Published on September 5, 2020

Tweets about this