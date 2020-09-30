Global  
 

Canadian Google Store briefly listed Chromecast with Google TV offer that bundles free Netflix

9to5Google Wednesday, 30 September 2020
We are less than 24 hours away from Launch Night In and have already seen some last minute leaks. The latest comes from the Canadian Google Store, which this evening briefly revealed how Chromecast with Google TV buyers in that country will get six months of free Netflix.

