Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?

9to5Mac Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
October 1, 2020: Apps for New York and New Jersey added bringing total number of contact tracing apps to eleven.

--------------------

Apple and Google announced plans to build COVID-19 tracing into iPhone and Android operating systems on April 10. The move marked a major partnership between the top two mobile operating system competitors in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Platform updates to enable the COVID-19 contact tracing feature on iOS and Android were publicly released 40 days later on May 20.

So how do you participate in COVID-19 contact tracing efforts with your smartphone? In this story, 9to5Mac is tracking which U.S. states and territories are using Exposure Notifications API in iOS and Android apps.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TED - Published
News video: How to quickly scale up contact tracing across the US | Joia Mukherjee

How to quickly scale up contact tracing across the US | Joia Mukherjee 15:17

 Contact tracing -- the process of identifying people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus in order to slow its spread -- is a fundamental tool in the fight against COVID-19. How can we scale this critical work across the entire United States? Joia Mukherjee, chief medical officer of Partners...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple and Google update contact tracing apps [Video]

Apple and Google update contact tracing apps

Apple and Google have updated their COVID-19 contact tracing app. It's called "Exposure notification express." Using Bluetooth, the app records when two or more smartphones come within a certain..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app [Video]

Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday announced the first contact tracing app for the novel coronavirus in the United States that uses new technology from Apple and Alphabet's Google.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

'NHS COVID-19' Contact Tracing App With Exposure Notification API Launches in England and Wales

 NHS COVID-19, a contact tracing app created by the UK government, is rolling out to residents of England and Wales as of today, with the app available from the...
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this