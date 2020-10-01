Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () October 1, 2020: Apps for New York and New Jersey added bringing total number of contact tracing apps to eleven.
Apple and Google announced plans to build COVID-19 tracing into iPhone and Android operating systems on April 10. The move marked a major partnership between the top two mobile operating system competitors in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Platform updates to enable the COVID-19 contact tracing feature on iOS and Android were publicly released 40 days later on May 20.
So how do you participate in COVID-19 contact tracing efforts with your smartphone? In this story, 9to5Mac is tracking which U.S. states and territories are using Exposure Notifications API in iOS and Android apps.
