Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Apple and Google update contact tracing apps



Apple and Google have updated their COVID-19 contact tracing app. It's called "Exposure notification express." Using Bluetooth, the app records when two or more smartphones come within a certain.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published on September 2, 2020 Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app



Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday announced the first contact tracing app for the novel coronavirus in the United States that uses new technology from Apple and Alphabet's Google. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:40 Published on August 5, 2020

Related news from verified sources 'NHS COVID-19' Contact Tracing App With Exposure Notification API Launches in England and Wales NHS COVID-19, a contact tracing app created by the UK government, is rolling out to residents of England and Wales as of today, with the app available from the...

MacRumours.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this