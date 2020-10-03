Global  
 

Facebook and Twitter CEOs to attend hearing about Section 230 protections

engadget Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have agreed to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee to discuss Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Their confirmation comes a day after the committee unanimously voted to sub...
