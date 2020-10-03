Facebook and Twitter CEOs to attend hearing about Section 230 protections
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have agreed to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee to discuss Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Their confirmation comes a day after the committee unanimously voted to sub...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the UK government's decision to pursue changes to the Internal Markets Bill, even though they may breach international law, after Chair of the European Union..
Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye has argued that the aviation sector is crucial to restarting the UK economy following the Covid-19 outbreak, insisted the UK needs open borders with travellers tested on..