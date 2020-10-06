Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Dogs: Legion Preview (PC)

Softpedia Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Watch Dogs: Legion Preview (PC)During my 4-hour hands-on session with Watch Dogs: Legion, I managed to build a decent net of DedSec agents, each with their own useful skills complementing each other in case shit hits the fan. Here is a short version of some of my worthiest achievements, spoiler-free. The gameplay session starts with a long, exhilarating cinematic that sets the tone for what's to come. I feel like I'm watching a “James Bond goes to Hackersville” movie, but there's just one major problem: I'm not the hero, it's the people I'm recruiting who do the work for me. Even in its early stages, there are clear signs that London is in crisis and even the slightest misstep can get you “killed” or imprisoned. Albion's troops, the corrupt private military company hired to keep London safe, after a terrorist attack that blew up several important buildings, are just about everywhere. You can see them guarding subway and police stations, harassing people, or simply enforcing many of the Albion's ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnDea65621029

Dean Wolf RT @IGN: We spent four hours with a near-final build of Watch Dogs: Legion. Here's what we discovered. https://t.co/joklutISVh https://t.co… 11 seconds ago

GamerIntel

GamerIntel I’m glad Watch Dogs: Legion got delayed https://t.co/MK9lzU7Hi7 https://t.co/z1STB2xYoV 38 seconds ago

WorldofJoel

Joel Szerlip 🏳️‍🌈 (He/Him/His) RT @Darkstation_com: Jonathan shares his thoughts after playing a preview of the hotly anticipated Watch Dogs: Legion https://t.co/Ekkxpcy… 1 minute ago

kitchy76

MrKitching #PS4🎮 Diablo 3 👹 RT @VinnyFanneran: TechStomper is proud to present our exclusive Watch Dogs: Legion preview: #WatchDogsLegion #Gaming #Ubisoft #London #PS4… 2 minutes ago

madmanmarz

Marz RT @pcgamer: Hypnotizing friends and making lifelong enemies in Watch Dogs Legion https://t.co/e64n90G2dB https://t.co/vo5mGt0kxd 3 minutes ago

deadbeatpunk

Christopher Love RT @GodisaGeek: Watch Dogs Legion is a strange game, marrying bizarre open world fun with a story about human trafficking. We've played nea… 3 minutes ago

GamereactorUK

Gamereactor UK London's calling. We head back into Watch Dogs: Legion for one final preview: https://t.co/OK3ny5oQXf #WatchDogs… https://t.co/CqWKchprBt 3 minutes ago

madmanmarz

Marz RT @gameinformer: What To Expect From Watch Dogs: Legion's Multiplayer https://t.co/fXALvXqjMV https://t.co/thIW4xpvVd 4 minutes ago