Watch Dogs: Legion Preview (PC)

During my 4-hour hands-on session with Watch Dogs: Legion, I managed to build a decent net of DedSec agents, each with their own useful skills complementing each other in case shit hits the fan. Here is a short version of some of my worthiest achievements, spoiler-free. The gameplay session starts with a long, exhilarating cinematic that sets the tone for what's to come. I feel like I'm watching a "James Bond goes to Hackersville" movie, but there's just one major problem: I'm not the hero, it's the people I'm recruiting who do the work for me. Even in its early stages, there are clear signs that London is in crisis and even the slightest misstep can get you "killed" or imprisoned. Albion's troops, the corrupt private military company hired to keep London safe, after a terrorist attack that blew up several important buildings, are just about everywhere. You can see them guarding subway and police stations, harassing people, or simply enforcing many of the Albion's ...


