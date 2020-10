You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Video, Augmented Reality Are Key to Engaging Gen Z: Snap’s Peter Naylor



Snapchat got its start as a mobile app for sending photo messages that disappeared after 24 hours, and has since evolved to become a news and entertainment hub that's popular with young adults and.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:57 Published 1 week ago Uber And Lyft Users And Sales Drop



Usage for Uber and Lyft has been ravaged due to the pandemic. Business Insider estimates that the number of Uber users will drop by 28.3% (15.2 million fewer people this year than in 2019). Lyft.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published on September 16, 2020 Apple’s Hasty IDFA Change Forces App Makers To Re-Think User Journey: AppsFlyer’s Quinn



OAKLAND - Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices will have big repercussions, forcing businesses to change both their revenue mode and their user experience. That is.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:29 Published on September 14, 2020

Tweets about this