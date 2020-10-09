Global  
 

Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price in India, specifications

BGR India Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Xiaomi’s latest Redmi 9 Prime smartphone will be up for sale today at 12PM on mi.com and Amazon India. The smartphone was launched in August at Rs 9,999. It is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant that was launched in Spain in June this year. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime key […]
Video Credit: ANI
'India is playing role of pharmacy to world:' PM Modi

'India is playing role of pharmacy to world:' PM Modi

 During Invest India Conference in Canada via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country has provided medicines to around 150 countries so far. "India is playing the role of the pharmacy to the world. We have provided medicine to around 150 countries so far. During March-June...

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on October 08 said that Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his government's latest labour, education and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his government's latest labour, education and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right

