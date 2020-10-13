How to shop Lightning Deals during Amazon Prime Day Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Amazon’s summer sales extravaganza, Prime Day, lasts a full 48 hours this year. From 12:00am PT Tuesday, October 13 until 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, October 14, the deals will flow on the popular shopping site. One of the best ways to find good prices during the sales fest will be Amazon’s Lightning Deals.



Lightning Deals feature limited stock available at a low price for a limited time, with a purchase limit of one per customer per item. They generally offer some of the best sale prices on Amazon, which makes the demand for them that much higher.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

