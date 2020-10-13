Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to shop Lightning Deals during Amazon Prime Day

PC World Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Amazon’s summer sales extravaganza, Prime Day, lasts a full 48 hours this year. From 12:00am PT Tuesday, October 13 until 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, October 14, the deals will flow on the popular shopping site. One of the best ways to find good prices during the sales fest will be Amazon’s Lightning Deals.

Lightning Deals feature limited stock available at a low price for a limited time, with a purchase limit of one per customer per item. They generally offer some of the best sale prices on Amazon, which makes the demand for them that much higher.

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Amazon Prime Day attracting shoppers and scammers, how to protect yourself when shopping online

Amazon Prime Day attracting shoppers and scammers, how to protect yourself when shopping online 03:15

 Holiday shopping has come early. Amazon’s Prime Day starts at midnight and goes through Wednesday. It’s the online giant’s largest sales event of the year, and it’s also a prime opportunity for scammers.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shoppers Prepare For Prime Day [Video]

Shoppers Prepare For Prime Day

At long last it has finally arrived - Amazon Prime Day! As the biggest online retail event gets underway, one economist spoke with KDKA's Royce Jones about what to expect.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:16Published
COVID Pandemic Reshaping Holiday Shopping Season As Retailers Offer Major Deals In October [Video]

COVID Pandemic Reshaping Holiday Shopping Season As Retailers Offer Major Deals In October

Major retailers are kicking off Black Friday in October with major deals online, trying to lure families who may be more budget conscious. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published
DWYM: Amazon Prime Day shopping [Video]

DWYM: Amazon Prime Day shopping

As Amazon Prime Day kicks off Tuesday morning, other retailers are matching with sales of their own

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon Prime Day 2020 top tech deals

 Amazon Prime Day is a bit of a misnomer, as it is two days long (October 13 and 14). But hey, who can argue with that? Having 48 hours of great deals is like...
betanews Also reported by •WorldNewsUSATODAY.comBusiness InsiderThe VergeUpworthy

7 tips to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day

 Black Friday expert Kristin McGrath has seven pro tips to help you find the best deals on Amazon Prime Day. Read more... More about Amazon, Mashable Video,...
Mashable

10 great deals you won't find on Amazon Prime Day

 Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us, and while this beloved online event offers a wide range of deals on some pretty great products, you still won't find some of...
engadget


Tweets about this