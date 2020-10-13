Apple begins offering iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals ahead of iPhone 12 release
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Apple has opened up iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineups. This allows iPhone Upgrade Program members to get a head start on their iPhone 12 upgrade before pre-order day rolls around.
Apple on Tuesday launched four versions of its new flagship iPhone 12 with faster 5G connectivity in hopes of sparking an upgrade cycle that will keep sales booming through the end of the year. Conway G.Gittens has more on what's coming.