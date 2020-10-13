Apple begins offering iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals ahead of iPhone 12 release Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Apple has opened up iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineups. This allows iPhone Upgrade Program members to get a head start on their iPhone 12 upgrade before pre-order day rolls around.



