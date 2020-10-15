Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Macy’s takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more + free shipping

9to5Toys Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Today only, Macy’s is offering an* extra 30% off* top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, and more. Just use promo code *THANKYOU* at checkout. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery, which is usually only on orders of $75 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Ralph Lauren Hampton Jeans that are currently marked down to* $63*. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $90. This style is a classic pair of jeans that can be worn for years to come. They’re also available in several color options and the tapered leg is trendy for the fall season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samsung Opens up its DSP with Self-Serve Platform [Video]

Samsung Opens up its DSP with Self-Serve Platform

Samsung Ads, the advanced TV advertising unit of the consumer electronics giant, recently launched a self-serve demand-side platform to give advertisers and their agencies more flexibility in their..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:16Published
Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Publishers & Advertisers: Epsilon’s Elert [Video]

Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Publishers & Advertisers: Epsilon’s Elert

By ripping up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices in pursuit of consumer privacy enhancement, Apple will impact advertisers and publishers alike. That is the view of one marketing executive who..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:35Published
Amount of time Americans are binge watching movies and TV continues to stream upwards [Video]

Amount of time Americans are binge watching movies and TV continues to stream upwards

The average person has watched 20 movies in the past two months, according to new research. The study of 2,000 nationally-representative Americans examined the part streamers have played this..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale offers extra 30% off fall boots, sneakers, more

 Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale is live and taking *up to 60% off* markdowns and* extra 30% off* favorite styles. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on fall...
9to5Toys

ALDO takes extra 30% off fall boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and more from $35

 ALDO is offering an *extra 30% off* select boots, sneakers, and sandals. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this