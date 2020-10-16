Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

iPhone SE is a steal on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Motorola Razr and Samsung S20+ follow

BGR India Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Flipkart’s annual Big Billion Days sale is live and it brings a host of exciting offers on smartphones. This year, one of the biggest sale offers is on the Apple iPhone SE that’s available at a price of Rs 25,999. Along with the iPhone SE, Flipkart is also offering notable discounts on the iPhone XR, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s

Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s 02:18

 Apple on Tuesday launched four versions of its new flagship iPhone 12 with faster 5G connectivity in hopes of sparking an upgrade cycle that will keep sales booming through the end of the year. Conway G.Gittens has more on what's coming.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

3 things Apple didn't tell you about the four new iPhones it unveiled [Video]

3 things Apple didn't tell you about the four new iPhones it unveiled

As Apple unveiled the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone Pro Max, it left out a few key details at its big event.

Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic)     Duration: 01:23Published
True[X]’s Gimbal Sale Fuses Location & Connected TV [Video]

True[X]’s Gimbal Sale Fuses Location & Connected TV

The company which has pioneered the creation of interactive ads that can reduce ad load and yield higher viewer engagement will get another owner, after Disney off-loaded it. True[X] is being sold to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:15Published
Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Publishers & Advertisers: Epsilon’s Elert [Video]

Apple’s IDFA Change Will Hurt Publishers & Advertisers: Epsilon’s Elert

By ripping up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices in pursuit of consumer privacy enhancement, Apple will impact advertisers and publishers alike. That is the view of one marketing executive who..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:35Published

Tweets about this

BGRIndia

BGR India iPhone SE, Motorola One Fusion+, Motorola Razr and more spicy deals on the #FlipkartBigBillionDays Sale. https://t.co/Gb5EHvX0ya 51 minutes ago

vishalarora321

vishal Steal Deal on iphone 🤩🤩 The Big Billion Days price of iPhone SE is not revealed yet by Flipkart and is expected to… https://t.co/xa0xYmyMyO 5 days ago

vishalarora321

vishal @TrakinTech @Flipkart Steal Deal on iphone 🤩🤩 The Big Billion Days price of iPhone SE is not revealed yet by Flipk… https://t.co/TxtQA45xro 5 days ago