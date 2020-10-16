iPhone SE is a steal on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Motorola Razr and Samsung S20+ follow
Friday, 16 October 2020 () Flipkart’s annual Big Billion Days sale is live and it brings a host of exciting offers on smartphones. This year, one of the biggest sale offers is on the Apple iPhone SE that’s available at a price of Rs 25,999. Along with the iPhone SE, Flipkart is also offering notable discounts on the iPhone XR, […]
Apple on Tuesday launched four versions of its new flagship iPhone 12 with faster 5G connectivity in hopes of sparking an upgrade cycle that will keep sales booming through the end of the year. Conway G.Gittens has more on what's coming.
The company which has pioneered the creation of interactive ads that can reduce ad load and yield higher viewer engagement will get another owner, after Disney off-loaded it. True[X] is being sold to..
By ripping up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices in pursuit of consumer privacy enhancement, Apple will impact advertisers and publishers alike. That is the view of one marketing executive who..