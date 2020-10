Omar Baggili RT @LabourList: BREAKING: Labour shadow minister and Greater Manchester MP Yasmin Qureshi has been hospitalised after contracting Covid-19:… 2 minutes ago John RT @GranadaReports: The Labour MP for Bolton South East, Yasmin Qureshi, has said she has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia after te… 5 minutes ago Saba Shah Khan Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia after testing positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/3lcKBwebE1 11 minutes ago Simpli Art Greater Manchester MP Yasmin Qureshi hospitalised with Covid-19 https://t.co/XRhVewCHO8 Sent via @updayUK 12 minutes ago Robert Blackburn RT @PA: A Labour MP has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/LWqZ8Xf88e 14 minutes ago PA Media A Labour MP has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/LWqZ8Xf88e 15 minutes ago Purely Genius RT @businessinsider: Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia after testing positive for the coronavirus https… 18 minutes ago ITV Granada Reports The Labour MP for Bolton South East, Yasmin Qureshi, has said she has been admitted to hospital with pneumonia afte… https://t.co/ouyRxHzgGX 18 minutes ago