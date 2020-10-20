|
Netflix’s subscriber growth slows, but company isn’t worried about running out of content
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Netflix’s business soared during the pandemic, but as it heads into 2021 and faces a potential shortage of films and movies, the company will have to prove it can continue performing.
Netflix reported its third quarter earnings today, and although Netflix is acknowledging slower growth, the company is still adding subscribers. The company added 2.2 million net subscribers in Q3, compared with the company’s 2.5m guidance. The company saw $6.44 billion in revenue, beating expectations. Still, the looming question for co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos is how they plan to ensure Netflix won’t run out of things to watch.
“The state of the pandemic and its impact continues to make projections very uncertain, but as the world hopefully...
