Netflix’s subscriber growth slows, but company isn’t worried about running out of content Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge







Netflix reported its third quarter earnings today, and although Netflix is acknowledging slower growth, the company is still adding subscribers. The company added 2.2 million net subscribers in Q3, compared with the company’s 2.5m guidance. The company saw $6.44 billion in revenue, beating expectations. Still, the looming question for co-CEOs



