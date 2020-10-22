|
Iran and Russia obtained US voter registration data, officials say
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
National security officials announced Wednesday that Iran and Russia obtained voter registration information that could support efforts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. The officials also confirmed that Iran sent threatening emails designed to intimidate voters.
“Iran and Russia have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our election. Some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran and separately by Russia,” Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said in a press conference Wednesday evening. “This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to convey misinformation.”
"“Do not allow these efforts to have their intended effect”"
Voter registration information is often publicly...
