Microsoft to Let Users Bypass Upgrade Blocks, Install Windows 10 Feature Updates Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Every time Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 feature update, the company uses a gradual rollout to make sure that any major bugs that are discovered don’t impact a significant number of devices. When this happens, Microsoft puts an upgrade block in place, technically preventing the systems that could be affected by the found issue from getting the new feature update on Windows Update. While there are ways to bypass this block and install Windows 10 feature updates anyway, Microsoft has reportedly released a new group policy that allows IT pros to make the whole process a bit more straightforward. In other words, IT pros will be allowed to bypass safeguard holds on their devices by simply enabling this group policy, which is avaialble today on Windows 10 version 1809 and newer. The only requirement is for these systems to run the October 2020 secu... Every time Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 feature update, the company uses a gradual rollout to make sure that any major bugs that are discovered don’t impact a significant number of devices. When this happens, Microsoft puts an upgrade block in place, technically preventing the systems that could be affected by the found issue from getting the new feature update on Windows Update. While there are ways to bypass this block and install Windows 10 feature updates anyway, Microsoft has reportedly released a new group policy that allows IT pros to make the whole process a bit more straightforward. In other words, IT pros will be allowed to bypass safeguard holds on their devices by simply enabling this group policy, which is avaialble today on Windows 10 version 1809 and newer. The only requirement is for these systems to run the October 2020 secu... 👓 View full article

