Google confirms post-Election Day political ad ban, partners with AP on election results

TechCrunch Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Google today announced several updates related to how it’s helping direct people to the polls, provide election results, and help people access real-time election news across its platforms and services, like Search, Assistant and YouTube. The company said it will again partner with the Associated Press (AP) to deliver authoritative information on election results on […]
News video: YouTube Plans to Add Election Day Warning ‘Results May Not be Final’

YouTube Plans to Add Election Day Warning ‘Results May Not be Final’ 00:59

 In the race for the White House, YouTube is one of several companies trying to keep the peace as the election results roll in.

