Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lego’s Baby Yoda set is ready just in time for more ‘Mandalorian’

engadget Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Disney has a big (yet little) star with Baby Yoda and with Friday’s release of the The Mandalorian season two, be prepared to see new memes of the cute character across social media. Fans of the show have yet another piece of Baby Yoda merch they can...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: The Mandalorian returns for Season 2 on Disney+

The Mandalorian returns for Season 2 on Disney+ 00:15

 Baby Yoda is back! Season two of The Mandalorian is out now on Disney+.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+ - Official Trailer [Video]

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+ - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ movie LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. It features Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose, BB-8, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, Baby Yoda and The..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:50Published
London's National Portrait Gallery Unveils Baby Yoda Portrait | THR News [Video]

London's National Portrait Gallery Unveils Baby Yoda Portrait | THR News

Baby Yoda has joined some of the most famous faces in the U.K., being unveiled as an exclusive portrait in collaboration with London's National Portrait Gallery.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:18Published
New portrait of Baby Yoda unveiled [Video]

New portrait of Baby Yoda unveiled

An exclusive portrait of the Mandalorian and the child has been unveiled in atimelapse. The piece will go on display at the National Portrait Gallery. Itwas commissioned to mark the arrival of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Get ready for Mandalorian season 2 with this 11-inch Baby Yoda plush at $17.50 (Save 30%)

 Amazon is currently offering the Mattel Star Wars 11-inch The Child Plush for *$17.49 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its...
9to5Toys