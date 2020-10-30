Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cuisinart’s 15-piece classic knife block set is up to 50% off today at $75

9to5Toys Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Cuisinart Classic 15-Piece Knife Set for *$74.99 shipped*. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $150, today’s deal is up to 50% in savings and the lowest total we can find. Comparable Cuisinart sets on Amazon start at around $81, but most options are in the $100 range. This 15-piece set is a great way to refresh your kitchen gear in one fell swoop with just about everything a home chef would need: “scissors, chef’s knife, bread knife, slicing knife, knife sharpener, 6 steak knives, santoku knife, and more.” You’re looking at high-carbon steel blades, a 360-degree rotating knife block, and “ergonomically-designed” handles. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: France: 3 killed, woman beheaded in a Knife attack at a church in Nice | Oneindia News

France: 3 killed, woman beheaded in a Knife attack at a church in Nice | Oneindia News 01:30

 Terror has gripped France as Weeks after the knife attack of the Paris teacher, another knife attack has taken place in the French city Nice. A knifeman killed three people and injured several others in an attack inside a church in Nice in France. The killings happened at 9am on Thursday morning...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How To Use Every Japanese Knife [Video]

How To Use Every Japanese Knife

Grab your sharpening stone and come to attention because class is in session! Join Christine Lau, executive chef at Kimika in New York City, as she demonstrates how to expertly use every style of..

Credit: epicurious     Duration: 24:14Published
How to Use and Care for Kitchen Knives | Knife Skills 101 | MyRecipes [Video]

How to Use and Care for Kitchen Knives | Knife Skills 101 | MyRecipes

It’s time to put your fancy knife set to use! Check out Nicole’s Knife Skills 101. Whether you’re looking to learn how to julienne a carrot, how to cut an onion, or how to properly keep your..

Credit: My Recipes     Duration: 09:20Published
Brave bus inspector fends off knife-wielding passenger in China [Video]

Brave bus inspector fends off knife-wielding passenger in China

A brave bus inspector fought with a man stabbing passengers in Beijing on September 5. The heroic video shows a man in camouflage clothing leaving his seat and walking to the front in a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:19Published