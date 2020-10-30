Cuisinart’s 15-piece classic knife block set is up to 50% off today at $75
Friday, 30 October 2020 () Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Cuisinart Classic 15-Piece Knife Set for *$74.99 shipped*. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $150, today’s deal is up to 50% in savings and the lowest total we can find. Comparable Cuisinart sets on Amazon start at around $81, but most options are in the $100 range. This 15-piece set is a great way to refresh your kitchen gear in one fell swoop with just about everything a home chef would need: “scissors, chef’s knife, bread knife, slicing knife, knife sharpener, 6 steak knives, santoku knife, and more.” You’re looking at high-carbon steel blades, a 360-degree rotating knife block, and “ergonomically-designed” handles. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Terror has gripped France as Weeks after the knife attack of the Paris teacher, another knife attack has taken place in the French city Nice. A knifeman killed three people and injured several others in an attack inside a church in Nice in France. The killings happened at 9am on Thursday morning...