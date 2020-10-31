Apple ordered to pay VirnetX $503 million for VPN patent lawsuit
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
The seemingly endless legal battle between Apple and VirnetX still rages on, and the latest development may cost the tech giant half a billion dollars. A jury in Tyler, Texas has ruled that Apple has to pay VirnetX $502.8 million in royalties for VPN...
