Apple One Launched In India: Plans, Pricing, And Everything You Need To Know
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () The bundled Apple services subscription plan, Apple One, has been launched in India. The country gets the Individual and Family plan options, priced at Rs 195/month and Rs 365/month. Apple introduced the bundles last month with the Individual, Family, and Premier plans, but didn’t announce the Apple One release date. Now the service is launched […]
On Friday, Apple shares fell as much as 5.6%. The drop comes after the tech giant's fiscal fourth-quarter figures failed to meet analysts' expectations. Business Insider reports the slide saw as much as $111 billion erased from Apple's market cap. The company beat estimates for overall revenue and...
