Hands-on with iOS 14.2 RC top changes and features [Video]
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Yesterday Apple issued the iOS 14.2 Release Candidate (GM) to developers, signifying that a public-facing release is not too far behind. iOS 14.2 RC includes over 100 new emoji characters, features eight beautiful new wallpapers, Shazam music recognition CC toggle, a redesigned AirPlay 2 interface, and much more. This iOS 14.2 release also fixes the annoying “A new iOS update is now available” message that appears upon each unlock for those on the previous beta. Watch our hands-on video as we explore iOS 14.2 top changes and features.
