US election: Viewers baffled by Steve Kornacki who seemingly hasn't gone off air

New Zealand Herald Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
US election: Viewers baffled by Steve Kornacki who seemingly hasn't gone off airAmerican journalist and data analyst Steve Kornacki, who is fronting MSNBC's 24/7 US election coverage, possibly/probably hasn't slept in days.The 41-year-old has raised eyebrows from celebrities – including Chrissy Teigen – who...
