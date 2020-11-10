Global  
 

Monoprice up to 65% off early Black Friday sale has UltraWide monitors, standing desks, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Monoprice is launching an early Black Friday sale today, taking up to *65% off *a selection of work from home upgrades, smart home accessories, home theater gear, and more. Amongst all of the discounts our top pick is the Monoprice 34-inch CrystalPro Curved UltraWide Monitor for *$249.99 shipped*. Normally selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and marks the very first time we’ve seen it on sale. This curved gaming monitor delivers 34-inches of 1080p real estate to your battlestation or work from home setup. Alongside 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support, there’s a 1,500R curvature for more immersive gameplay as well as an adjustable stand. There’s also HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to round out the notable features. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for all of our additional top picks.

