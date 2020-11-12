Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

engadget Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Sony’s console is the second gaming system to make its debut this week, as the PlayStation 5 officially goes on sale and starts shipping to gamers tomorrow (in North America, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea). If your system of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

We’ve been waiting for next-gen gaming and the Sony Playstation 5 console is finally here [Video]

We’ve been waiting for next-gen gaming and the Sony Playstation 5 console is finally here

Next-generation gaming has arrived with the Sony Playstation 5. With looks to match, the PS5 has an amazing launch library of games that take advantage of the next-gen graphical power. These are going..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:59Published
PlayStation 5 is finally here - with a plethera of new featuers [Video]

PlayStation 5 is finally here - with a plethera of new featuers

The Playstation 5 is finally here. The Sony console features a much-anticipated dual-sense controller, ssd, controllers

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
The Playstation 5 Has Already Been Released, But When Will It Be Out In the UK? [Video]

The Playstation 5 Has Already Been Released, But When Will It Be Out In the UK?

The Playstation 5 Has Already Been Released, But When Will It Be Out In the UK?

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series S/X

 It’s been an absolute bummer of a year, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel: video games. Step forward, Microsoft and Sony. The former’s consoles...
The Next Web Also reported by •The VergeSFGate

The PlayStation 5 won't be available in retail stores at launch on November 12, Sony says

 When the PlayStation 5 launches on November 12, you won't be able to walk into a store and buy one due to the ongoing pandemic.
Business Insider Also reported by •TechCrunchJust Jared

The newest Call of Duty’s massive file size is even bigger on next-gen hardware

The newest Call of Duty’s massive file size is even bigger on next-gen hardware Image: Activision Activision has detailed the file sizes of its upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, releasing across existing consoles and next-gen...
The Verge