The live-action Last of Us HBO series shows signs of life

Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

HBO today revealed the first details on the live-action TV adaptation of The Last of Us game. We now know who’s going to be writing and producing the show, though nothing else about who might be involved. [email protected] gives series order to #TheLastOfUs. @clmazin and @Neil_Druckmann set to write and executive produce. Carolyn Strauss, @evan_wells, @aqizil, and @CarterSwan also executive produce. @SPTV, @Naughty_Dog, @PlayStation productions are set to produce: https://t.co/dIOCovjGqK pic.twitter.com/tOsuWFwklR — HBO PR (@HBOPR) November 20, 2020 It shouldn’t come as a big surprise — mostly because they were rumored to be attached to the project months ago — but Last of…This story continues at The Next Web