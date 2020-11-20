The live-action Last of Us HBO series shows signs of life
Friday, 20 November 2020 () HBO today revealed the first details on the live-action TV adaptation of The Last of Us game. We now know who’s going to be writing and producing the show, though nothing else about who might be involved. [email protected] gives series order to #TheLastOfUs. @clmazin and @Neil_Druckmann set to write and executive produce. Carolyn Strauss, @evan_wells, @aqizil, and @CarterSwan also executive produce. @SPTV, @Naughty_Dog, @PlayStation productions are set to produce: https://t.co/dIOCovjGqK pic.twitter.com/tOsuWFwklR — HBO PR (@HBOPR) November 20, 2020 It shouldn’t come as a big surprise — mostly because they were rumored to be attached to the project months ago — but Last of…
An adaption of the popular video game 'The Last of Us' is heading to HBO, 'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner opens up about why the show decided to give Meredith COVID and Edward Norton compares Trump's "desperate endgame” to a failed poker hand.