Macy’s One Day Black Friday kitchen sale from $4: Pyrex, Instant Pot, more
Friday, 13 November 2020 () As part of its One Day Black Friday Sale, Macy’s is offering a series of notable deals on kitchenware and cooking accessories. Everything ships free in orders of $25 or more with most purchases also coming with a bonus $15 T-Fal roaster. One standout is the 8-piece Pyrex Mixing Bowl Set for *$14.99*. Regularly $48 at Macy’s, similar sets fetch closer to $50 at Amazon right now with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This set includes 1-, 1.5-, 2.5- and 4-quart bowls with lids and a 2-year warranty to go with it all. They are BPA-free, stain- and odor-resistant glass bowls made in the USA that are dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave safe (bowls are also safe in the oven). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more Macy’s One Day Black Friday kitchenware deals.
