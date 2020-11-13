Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Macy’s One Day Black Friday kitchen sale from $4: Pyrex, Instant Pot, more

9to5Toys Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
As part of its One Day Black Friday Sale, Macy’s is offering a series of notable deals on kitchenware and cooking accessories. Everything ships free in orders of $25 or more with most purchases also coming with a bonus $15 T-Fal roaster. One standout is the 8-piece Pyrex Mixing Bowl Set for *$14.99*. Regularly $48 at Macy’s, similar sets fetch closer to $50 at Amazon right now with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This set includes 1-, 1.5-, 2.5- and 4-quart bowls with lids and a 2-year warranty to go with it all. They are BPA-free, stain- and odor-resistant glass bowls made in the USA that are dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave safe (bowls are also safe in the oven). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more Macy’s One Day Black Friday kitchenware deals. 

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Best Buy Has Revealed Some Of It's Black Friday Deals

Best Buy Has Revealed Some Of It's Black Friday Deals 00:33

 November 27th is Black Friday. Business Insider reports that Best Buy is one of the major retailers to keep an eye on for deals. Year after year, Best Buy provides sales on TVs, speakers, headphones, laptops, gaming gear, and more. Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 sale features a Black Friday price...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

5 Black Friday shopping secrets you need to know [Video]

5 Black Friday shopping secrets you need to know

Here’s what you should know before spending all your money on Black Friday "deals."

Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic)     Duration: 01:03Published
This mosaic art garden is a hidden gem [Video]

This mosaic art garden is a hidden gem

Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens is a folk art environment that is considered one of the city’s Hidden Gems. Nestled along South Street, it’s something people usually stumble upon. The environment..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:00Published
Islamophobia a problem in Labour, suggests new report [Video]

Islamophobia a problem in Labour, suggests new report

More than one third of the Labour Party's Muslim members and supporters have witnessed Islamophobia within the party, according to a new report. The work, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network, is..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Macy’s Black Friday ad: This year’s best deals on Instant Pot, Fitbit, more

 After seeing a preview back in October, we’re now getting an official look at Macy’s Black Friday ad for 2020. With over 55 pages worth of deals, this...
9to5Toys

Score 6-quarts of touchscreen air fryer for just $50 (Today only, Reg. $100)

 Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for *$49.99 shipped*. Also matched via its Deals...
9to5Toys