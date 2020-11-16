Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cytus II, thankful, Hidden Through Time, more

Global  
 

It is now time to kick the week off with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw Adobe Elements bundles for Mac at as much as *$100 off*, but we are now ready to gather all of today’s most notable price drops on games and apps from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like Cytus II, thankful, Hidden Through Time, Thumper: Pocket Edition, GeoShred Play, SynthMaster One, Earth 3D, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

