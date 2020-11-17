Global  
 

SpaceX's Crew Dragon docks crew of four to the International Space Station

The Verge Tuesday, 17 November 2020
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon docks crew of four to the International Space StationSpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station this evening, more than a day after launching to space from Florida. The vehicle’s arrival marks the beginning of the first long-duration mission for the Crew Dragon, a type of flight the spacecraft will perform periodically for NASA over the next few years.

Inside the Crew Dragon are NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi — all part of a mission called Crew-1. Their spacecraft slowly approached the International Space Station this evening and attached itself onto an open docking port on the outside of the ISS. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is designed to automatically dock with the ISS...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: SpaceX Sends 4 Astronauts To International Space Station

SpaceX Sends 4 Astronauts To International Space Station 01:27

 CBS2's Mark Strassman reports

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule chases down space station

 Docking Monday night kicks off a six-month stay in space for four Crew Dragon astronauts
SpaceX Crew-1 team harnesses the Force by bringing Baby Yoda with them to space

 An adorable — and powerful — stowaway is currently on board SpaceX's Crew-1 flight, floating freely inside the company's spacecraft as it heads toward..
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space station in new era for NASA

 NASA aims to end reliance on Russia with first operational flight of Crew Dragon spacecraft.
SpaceX launches first full NASA crew to the International Space Station

 After six years, two successful test flights and a multibillion-dollar investment in American enterprise, NASA launched four astronauts to the International..
SpaceX capsule with four astronauts gets an eyeful of NZ as it closes in on space station

 SpaceX's newly launched capsule with four astronauts got a special view of Godzone as they closed in today on the International Space Station, their new home..
So cute! Baby Yoda joins historic SpaceX launch as zero-gravity indicator

 On Sunday, SpaceX launched four astronauts as well as an adorable Baby Yoda to the International Space Station.
Eye Opener: U.S. surpasses 11 million coronavirus cases

 The U.S. has now passed 11 million coronavirus cases. Also, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station over the weekend, the first taxi..
Nasa SpaceX mission: Dragon capsule docks with space station

 The four astronauts who left Earth on Monday have arrived at the 410-km orbiting outpost.
Elon Musk Trolled By Doctor Calling Him 'Space Karen' Over COVID Test

 Elon Musk was spectacularly triumphant Sunday over the historic SpaceX launch, but that didn't stop critics from slapping a 2020 label on him -- "Space Karen,"..
Florida Lawyer Charged With Extorting N.F.L. Player in Robbery Case

 William Dean was charged with trying to extort nearly $800,000 from former New York Giant DeAndre Baker in exchange for his clients' recanting allegations. On..
Florida woman escapes guardianship using secret phone and Facebook to contact media [Video]

Florida woman escapes guardianship using secret phone and Facebook to contact media

A Florida senior citizen speaks out after she was released from court-ordered guardianship and had her rights restored.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 04:22Published
USF professor concerned about elderly death rate during COVID-19 surge in Florida [Video]

USF professor concerned about elderly death rate during COVID-19 surge in Florida

"Of all those people we are seeing on a daily basis that are counted as a case, if they are 65 to 79 years old, about 1 in 12 of those individuals are going to pass from this virus," said Dr. Salemi.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:01Published

SpaceX successfully launches second crew to space on first operational mission

 SpaceX's Crew-1 mission launches on November 15, 2020 | SpaceX

SpaceX successfully launched its second crew of astronauts to orbit this evening..
How to watch SpaceX's first operational Crew Dragon mission to space

 (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

This evening, the first operational mission of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft is set to take flight, carrying a crew of four to..
What to expect from SpaceX's Crew-1 launch to the space station

 From left to right, NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, and Michael Hopkins, along with JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi. | Photo by Joel Kowsky /..
SpaceX launches crew to International Space Station [Video]

SpaceX launches crew to International Space Station

SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on thefirst fully fledged taxi flight for Nasa by a private company. The Falconrocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Centre carrying the secondcrew to be launched by SpaceX. The Dragon capsule on top – named Resilience byits crew in light of this year's many challenges, most notably Covid-19 – isdue to reach the space station early on Tuesday UK time and remain there untilspring.

Spectators watch 2nd crewed SpaceX launch

 Spectators at Space View Park in Titusville cheered as Falcon rocket thundered into the night from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday. (Nov...
SpaceX launch marks start of ISS crew rotation flights on American-made commercial spaceship

 SpaceX and NASA are teaming up to send "Crew-1" to the International Space Station. Four astronauts are set for launch Saturday night from the Kennedy Space..
