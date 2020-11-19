Global  
 

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages now available for all: How to get started

BGR India Thursday, 19 November 2020
WhatsApp officially announced Disappearing Messages a few days ago and the feature is now available for all users in India. Once the WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature is enabled, sent messages including media files, audio files and others will disappear automatically after seven days from the time the message is sent. The WhatsApp feature is now […]
