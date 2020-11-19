WhatsApp Disappearing Messages now available for all: How to get started
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () WhatsApp officially announced Disappearing Messages a few days ago and the feature is now available for all users in India. Once the WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature is enabled, sent messages including media files, audio files and others will disappear automatically after seven days from the time the message is sent. The WhatsApp feature is now […]
Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar who has been accused by the opposition of sendingporn clips to a WhatsApp group of social activists, has now filed a police complaint alleging that..