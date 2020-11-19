Global  
 

Twitter slows down its 'fleets' rollout to deal with technical issues

Thursday, 19 November 2020
Twitter users may have to wait a few more days to get access to “fleets” if the Stories-like feature hasn’t hit their account yet. The website’s Support account has announced that the social network is slowing down fleets’ rollout “to fix some perfor...
News video: Twitter Rolls out Disappearing 'Fleets' Feature to Everyone

Twitter Rolls out Disappearing 'Fleets' Feature to Everyone 00:58

 Twitter Rolls out Disappearing 'Fleets' Feature to Everyone. On Tuesday, Twitter announced the global rollout of the feature meant to compete with Instagram Stories and Snapchat. Before being implemented worldwide, Fleets was tested in Brazil, Italy, India and South Korea. Because they disappear...

