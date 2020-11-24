Microsoft Office Links Silently Added in More Windows 10 Apps
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Microsoft is working hard on connecting all of its apps and services, and on Windows 10, the company is trying to make this integration as seamless as possible. Most recently, the company silently added a new series of buttons in the Mail app that allows users to instantly open Office apps, such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. These buttons are placed in the lower-left corner, just ahead of the shortcut bar that is being used to jump from the inbox to the calendar and contacts. At this point, this feature isn’t live for everybody, and Microsoft is still experimenting with the whole thing, but it won’t take long until this happens. The Mail app on Windows 10 Microsoft has been working hard on making the Mail app the preferred email client for Windows 10 users, but it’s also not a secret it’s been part of several controversial updates. Not a long time ago, the Mail app started showing up ads for the mobile version of Microsoft Outlook, even when ...
Microsoft has introduced new features in Excel allowing users to import their own data as a custom data type. The tech company is bringing over 100 new data types into Excel for Microsoft 365 Personal..