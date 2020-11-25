Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Even Utah’s mysterious monolith may be no match for Google Earth

The Verge Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Even Utah’s mysterious monolith may be no match for Google EarthUtah Department of Public Safety

Last week, a sheep-counting expedition found a mysterious monolith deep in the Utah desert, and they warned the world to stay away.

This is a great opening for a science fiction story, and also the actual events of late November 2020. As local news outlet KSL TV lays out, a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew discovered a 10- to 12-foot steel object that they described as a “monolith.” The crew found the object installed in the canyon’s rock floor on November 18th, and they found “no obvious indication” of its source. On November 23rd, they posted photos of it to Instagram and the DPS site.

"“There is a significant possibility they may become stranded.”"

DPS has avoided saying exactly where the monolith is. “It is in a very...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Utah Utah State of the United States of America

Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert

 A team of public safety officers discovered a metal monolith in a remote part of Utah and said they have no idea who put it there.
CBS News

Mysterious monolith discovered in Utah desert

 State officials said it's illegal to install art structures without authorization on federally managed lands, "no matter what planet you're from."
CBS News

A Weird Monolith Is Found in the Utah Desert

 A team surveying bighorn sheep for Utah’s wildlife agency found the strange object, 10 to 12 feet tall, embedded in the ground in a remote part of Red Rock..
NYTimes.com

Unexplained metal monolith discovered in remote area of Utah's Red Rock Country

 An unexplained monolith was discovered in Utah's Red Rock Country, the Utah Department of Public Safety announced Monday.
USATODAY.com

Google Earth Google Earth 3D globe-based map program owned by Google


KSL-TV KSL-TV NBC affiliate in Salt Lake City


Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Watch: Alia Bhatt runs around with abandon in forest, embraces her inner child [Video]

Watch: Alia Bhatt runs around with abandon in forest, embraces her inner child

Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground'. After months of staying indoors, the 27-year-old actor had recently resumed work. Earlier this month, Alia was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The fantasy drama was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:24Published
Watch Ankita Lokhande, beau Vicky Jain's killer dance moves in 'night dresses' [Video]

Watch Ankita Lokhande, beau Vicky Jain's killer dance moves in 'night dresses'

Ankita Lokhande delighted fans by showing off her killer dance moves. The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to share her dance video. Ankita was joined by her boyfriend, businessman Vicky Jain. The couple busted out their best moves to the Bang Bang title track. Ankita and Vicky were seen twinning in white 'night dresses' in the video. Ankita rose to fame as Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. Ankita made her Bollywood debut last year with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actor was most recently seen in Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:10Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Even Utah’s mysterious monolith may be no match for Google Earth

Even Utah’s mysterious monolith may be no match for Google Earth Utah Department of Public Safety Last week, a sheep-counting expedition found a mysterious monolith deep in the Utah desert, and they warned the world to stay...
The Verge Also reported by •euronewsUpworthyDaily CallerCBS NewsautoevolutionCTV NewsFOXNews.com

Mystery monolith found in Utah desert sparks theories

Mystery monolith found in Utah desert sparks theories Deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah's red-rock desert lies a mystery: A gleaming metal monolith in one of the most remote parts of the state.The smooth, tall...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •euronewsNYTimes.comUpworthyTelegraph.co.ukDaily CallerCBS NewsCTV NewsNewsmaxFOXNews.com

We, for one, welcome our new metal monolith overlord in Utah

 2020 was the year many of us said "beam me up" with a bit too much enthusiasm.  Well, it turns out our wishes might have come true, because an inexplicable...
Mashable