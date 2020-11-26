Global  
 

AstraZeneca says it will likely do another study of COVID-19 vaccine after accidental lower dose shows higher efficacy

TechCrunch Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
AstraZeneca’s CEO told Bloomberg that the pharmaceutical company will likely conduct another global trial of the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine trial, following the disclosure that the more effective dosage in the existing Phase 3 clinical trial was actually administered by accident. AstraZeneca and its partner the University of Oxford reported interim results that showed […]
