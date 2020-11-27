Black Friday unleashes new Casper mattress lows from $316 at Amazon (Up to $459 off)

Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

As a part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a slew of Casper mattress discounts priced *from $316*. Our top pick happens to be the Casper Sleep 2020 Element Queen Mattress at *$476 shipped*. That’s $119 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $29. If you’ve been dreaming of a more comfortable night of sleep, this Casper mattress offer is an affordable way to get the job done. This design combines softness and support by adding a top layer of memory foam. That is paired with a durable base foam which is designed to “prevent sinking and sagging.” Perforated breathable foam boosts airflow to help prevent you from breaking a sweat while you sleep. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Casper mattress deals *up to $459 off*.



more…