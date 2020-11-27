Global  
 

Hyper’s biggest ever Black Friday sale: up to 80% off wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, portable batteries and more

9to5Mac Friday, 27 November 2020
Hyper has started their biggest Black Friday sale to date, with 30% off every item in the store and even bigger discounts available on many items with up to 80% savings. Shop now for incredible savings on gear for iPhone, iPad and Mac with free shipping in the United States. The sale runs all the way through Black Friday, ending at 11:59 PM PT on Cyber Monday.

With sitewide discounts, now is a great time to pick up one of the GEN2 USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Docks, or a VIPER 10-in-2 USB-C hub for your MacBook AIr or MacBook Pro. Or grab the world’s first 100-watt gallium nitride charger, with the HyperJuice GaN 100W featuring dual high-power USB-C and USB-A ports. Read below for some of the best of Hyper’s Black Friday deals …

Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Fenty Beauty Is Having A Huge Black Friday Sale

Fenty Beauty Is Having A Huge Black Friday Sale 00:36

 According to Allure, Fenty Beauty has upped the ante for their 2020 Black Friday Sale. The makeup line, owned by superstar Rihanna, will offer a 30% discount on all items feature on the Fenty Beauty site. This includes every complexion, lip, and eye offering, except the Clara Lionel Foundation...

