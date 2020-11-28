Amazon’s offering great basics from American Apparel from $7 Prime shipped
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering *up to 50% off *American Apparel clothing basics for men and women. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Men’s Crewneck Short Sleeve 2-Pack of T-Shirts for *$12 Prime shipped*. Regularly priced at $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These t-shirts are a great basic to wear everyday and would be a nice Christmas gift idea. They’re also great for layering under jackets or pullovers for winter and you can choose from an array of fun color options. They’re also lightweight, slim-fit, and designed to be breathable for added comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 800 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.
