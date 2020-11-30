Global  
 

How to Enable Chrome Actions in Google Chrome 87

Softpedia Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
How to Enable Chrome Actions in Google Chrome 87Google Chrome continues to be the world’s number one browser, not only on the desktop but also on mobile, and third-party statistics point to a market share of around 70 percent. In other words, no less than 7 in 10 devices out there run Google Chrome, which is totally impressive given that most of them already come with another browser pre-loaded. Windows computers, for example, offer Microsoft Edge as the default browser, and yet most people switch to Google Chrome for various reasons. This huge market share means Google needs to continue the work on its app and provide the millions of users out there with new functionality, and the latest version of the browser does just that. In other words, Chrome 87 introduces several new features, including so-called Chrome Actions that allow you to perform a series of tasks straight from the address bar. As everybody knows already, the Chrome address bar is called Omnibox, as it provides access not only to the URL of eac...
News video: Google rolling out new feature called 'Chrome Actions'

Google rolling out new feature called 'Chrome Actions' 01:10

 Tech giant Google is gradually rolling out a new feature to Google Chrome 87 that allows the user to type commands in the address bar that performs specific browser actions. According to Mashable, this new feature is called 'Chrome Actions' and allows the user to type in a command, causing an action...

