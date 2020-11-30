Alphabet’s DeepMind achieves historic new milestone in AI-based protein structure prediction Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

DeepMind, the AI technology company that’s part of Google parent Alphabet, has achieved a significant breakthrough in AI-based protein structure prediction. The company announced today that its AlphaFold system has officially solved a protein folding grand challenge that has flummoxed the scientific community for 50 years. The advance inn DeepMind’s AlphaFold capabilities could lead to […] 👓 View full article

