Nintendo hacker Ryan Hernandez sentenced to three years in prison following guilty plea

The Verge Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Nintendo hacker Ryan Hernandez sentenced to three years in prison following guilty plea

Ryan Hernandez, the hacker who pled guilty to stealing information about the Nintendo Switch prior to its release, has been sentenced to three years in prison. The sentencing follows a plea agreement originally proposed in January 2020. In addition to prison time, Hernandez will also be required to pay Nintendo $259,323 in retribution for the stolen information.

Hernandez was first investigated by the FBI after he and an associate successfully phished confidential information from a Nintendo employee in 2016. The FBI requested that Hernandez stop all illegal activity in 2017. However, Hernandez continued to dig up confidential information in the following years and the FBI renewed its investigation.

A July 2019 search of Hernandez’s...
