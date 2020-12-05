Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

9to5Mac Happy Hour 306: MagSafe Duo released, best apps of the year, Apple product mystery

9to5Mac Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss how Apple’s new leather sleeve for iPhone 12 works, MagSafe Duo launching, Apple Music Replay versus Spotify Wrapped, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air rumors for 2021, Apple’s apps of the year choices, Apple Fitness+ launching soon, and a mystery Apple product possibly launching on December 8.

*Sponsored by Amazon Alexa:* Get $10 off a two-pack of Sengled Smart Color-Changing Light Bulbs, only at amazon.com/happyhour.

*Sponsored by RemoteHQ:* Try the future of virtual meetings for three months free at remotehq.co/happyhour.

*Sponsored by CleanMyMac X:* Try CleanMyMac X for free & *get 30% off* to optimize and clean your Mac.

preload=”none”

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Apple MagSafe Duo Charger Now Available

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger Now Available 00:28

 Apple MagSafe Duo Charger Now Available

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bad Habits Die Hard: Research shows that majority of attempts at healthy morning habits fail within 12 days [Video]

Bad Habits Die Hard: Research shows that majority of attempts at healthy morning habits fail within 12 days

Isolation has given Americans the chance to get creative when it comes to their first meal of the day.A study of 2,000 respondents examined how the typical morning routine has changed in the last few..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Privacy Concerns Make 0% Opt-In ‘Realistic’: OMD’s Luke Lambert [Video]

Privacy Concerns Make 0% Opt-In ‘Realistic’: OMD’s Luke Lambert

CHICAGO - Stricter privacy laws are forcing marketers to develop strategies to improve audience targeting by developing sources of first-party data that consumers provide voluntarily. However,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:15Published
Nielsen’s New Roadmap For Unifying Media Measurement Explained [Video]

Nielsen’s New Roadmap For Unifying Media Measurement Explained

For many, the turn of the year is always a time to make plans, to get your house in order, to simplify. For Nielsen, that is no different. This week, the media measurement giant announced a new..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:40Published