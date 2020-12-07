Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones drop to $119 ahead of Christmas (Reg. $150+) Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Amazon offers the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for *$119 shipped*. That’s down from the original $200 price tag and regular $150 or more going rate. As a comparison, this deal matches our Black Friday mention and is the second-best we’ve seen in recent months. Beats Solo3 may not be the latest pair of Apple-backed headphones on the market today, but there’s still a lot to like here at today’s reduced price tag. Notable features include Apple’s W1 chip with up to 40-hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, with Fast Fuel, you’ll be able to get 3-hours of playback with just 5-minutes of charging. Rated 4.7/5 stars and currently ranked as the #1 best-seller over at Amazon.



