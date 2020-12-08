Senate confirms Nathan Simington as FCC Commissioner, potentially setting up years of stonewalling Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

The Senate today confirmed the appointment of Nathan Simington to the FCC, which with the imminent departure of Chairman Ajit Pai sets up the agency for years of deadlock unless Democrats take the Senate. The last-minute appointment breaks with political norms, and the vote was entirely on party lines after Democrats objected to the nomination. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

