Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop update now live on Stadia following delay

9to5Google Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Square Enix’s big Avengers game hasn’t done as well as the developer originally hoped, but that hasn’t stopped the continuation of the story and new updates. This week, Marvel’s Avengers fans get their hands on a new Kate Bishop update which, oddly, was delayed on Stadia. Now, the update is available on Google’s platform.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Avengers Ultimate Quinjet 76126 Building Kit [Video]

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Avengers Ultimate Quinjet 76126 Building Kit

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Avengers Ultimate Quinjet 76126 Building Kithttps://amzn.to/36KUiMkAutoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to..

Credit: Automaker Footage     Duration: 00:57Published