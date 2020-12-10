Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sony's Funimation agrees to buy anime streamer Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion

engadget Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Two years ago, Sony’s purchase of Funimation drove a wedge behind the anime production house and Crunchyroll, which is primarily a subscription streaming video service. Crunchyroll ended up becoming a part of AT&T via the Time Warner acquisition...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sony May Buy Crunchyroll For Nearly $1 Billion [Video]

Sony May Buy Crunchyroll For Nearly $1 Billion

Sony May Buy Crunchyroll For Nearly $1 Billion

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Sony is buying anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billion

Sony is buying anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billion Sony will be buying anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billion, Sony and AT&T announced Wednesday. Specifically, Crunchyroll will become...
The Verge