Sony's Funimation agrees to buy anime streamer Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Two years ago, Sony’s purchase of Funimation drove a wedge behind the anime production house and Crunchyroll, which is primarily a subscription streaming video service. Crunchyroll ended up becoming a part of AT&T via the Time Warner acquisition...
