Load up your Kindle book library from just $2 in today’s Gold Box sale (Up to 80% off)
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *80% off *select top Kindle titles. The deals range from *$2* to to *$8* across plenty of genres from nonfiction and literature to history, science fiction, and memoirs. This is a great chance to fill up your Kindle library for the holidays with some highly-rated reads starting from just a couple bucks a pop. Down below the fold, you’ll find a number of our top picks from the sale as well.