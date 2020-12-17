Global  
 

Kindle eBook gifts starting from $1 for today only: Stephen King, George Orwell, much more

9to5Toys Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a massive selection of Kindle eBooks at up to *80% off*. With deals starting from just *$1*, this is a great time to fill up your Kindle library or to score some last-minute digital gifts on highly-rated books without leaving the couch. On most of the book listings on sale today, you’ll find a “Buy for others” box directly below the add to cart section. This will allow you send the book to anyone, or groups of folks, on the date of your choosing with a nice gift note attached. Head below the fold for a closer look at some of our top picks and remember to grab your Amazon First Reads eBook *freebies*. 

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Attention Procrastinators! Today Is The Last Day To Send Christmas Gifts Via Ground Shipping

Attention Procrastinators! Today Is The Last Day To Send Christmas Gifts Via Ground Shipping 01:50

 Today -- Dec. 15 is the deadline for USPS retail ground service for expected delivery by Dec. 25.

